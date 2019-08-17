Key Words: How to get ‘filthy f—king rich,’ according to Bill Nye, the Science Guy

The climate-change activist and noted f-bomb dropper is at it again in a video urging action against rising temperatures. But instead of laying out the more noble aspects of doing your part for the environment, he took a different approach.
