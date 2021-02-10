Key Words: Impeachment manager likens Trump to rogue fire chief who tells mob to start fire, then watches ‘with glee’ as blaze spreads

As House managers make their case on Wednesday in former President Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial, the lead manager argues that Trump on Jan. 6 was “worse than someone who falsely shouts fire in a crowded theater.”
