Billionaire Barry Sternlicht expects the U.S. economy to slide into recession due to the Federal Reserve’s interest rate hikes, but inflation could fall below and even enter into negative territory by mid-year of 2023.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Ratings Game: Walmart is making smart moves with Sam’s Club expansion, wage increases, analyst says - January 26, 2023
- : BuzzFeed stock soars more than 90% after report it will use OpenAI to create content - January 26, 2023
- Key Words: James Dolan defends facial recognition policy against lawyers who are suing MSG: ‘Please don’t come’ - January 26, 2023