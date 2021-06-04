Key Words: Interactive Brokers founder says problem with AMC Entertainment memes: ‘People…will lose a very substantial amount of money’

When the music stops for the meme stocks, investors could be looking at big losses, warns Thomas Peterffy, founder and chairman of Interactive Brokers Group Inc.
