Key Words: Investor who scored big in coronavirus rout and now says stock-market ‘environment presents…largest set of tail risks we’ve seen’ in 15years

Jeffrey Talpins, the founder of Element Capital, writes that “less aggressive fiscal and monetary support” will eventually help lead to a slump from the stratospheric moves that stock benchmarks have enjoyed thus far.
