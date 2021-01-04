Key Words: ‘It is far from clear what problem would be solved’ with $2,000 stimulus checks, says Larry Summers

Since Americans have been maintaining higher-than-expected levels of disposable income, Summers said increased stimulus checks would have a muted, and potentially negative, impact on the U.S. economy.
- Market Extra: Quantum computing is so last-decade. Get ready to invest in the final frontier… teleportation - January 4, 2021
- The average family cannot afford to own a home in most U.S. counties, study says - January 4, 2021
- : The average family can’t afford to own a home in most U.S. counties, study finds - January 4, 2021