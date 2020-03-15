Key Words: ‘It’s a great time to go out’: California Republican Devin Nunes talks about life amid the coronavirus pandemic

“Let’s not hurt the working people in this country that are relying on wages and tips to keep their small business going,” Nunes told Fox News. “So don’t run to the grocery store and buy, you know, $4,000 of food, go to your local pub.”
