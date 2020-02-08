Legendary Clinton campaign manager fears Democrats are on the verge of squandering — through poorly run campaigns or an ill-chosen candidate but, even more so, through the issues they opt to discuss and not discuss — a strong chance to knock off an incumbent who is historically unpopular outside his own party.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Key Words: James Carville is ‘scared to death’ the Democratic presidential hopefuls won’t fulfill their ‘one moral imperative’ - February 7, 2020
- ‘Should I buy Tesla stock?’ Financial advisers offer rookie investors tips, but suggest proceeding with caution - February 7, 2020
- Trump promises 100,000 new ‘high-paying’ auto jobs — here’s why it’s not that simple - February 7, 2020