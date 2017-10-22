Key Words: Jimmy Carter says he’d work for Donald Trump

In a broad interview with Maureen Dowd in the New York Times, Jimmy Carter, 93, says he’d be open to working with President Trump on a diplomatic mission in North Korea.
