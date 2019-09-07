Key Words: Joe Biden refers to president as ‘Donald Hump’ in ‘Freudian slip’

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden on Saturday referred to President Donald Trump as “Donald Hump,” during a speech at the New Hampshire Democratic Party Convention.
