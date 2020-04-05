Key Words: Joe Rogan on why he’s set to vote for Donald Trump: Democrats have ‘made us all morons’ by running Joe Biden

Joe Rogan, the comedian who earns a reported $30 million a year for his wildly popular podcast, isn’t a huge fan of Donald Trump, but it looks like he’ll vote for him in November because he doesn’t think Biden’s fit for office.
