Key Words: Kamala Harris’s dad on her pot-smoking comment: Our family wants to ‘dissociate ourselves from this travesty’

That’s professor Donald Harris, the Jamaican father of Kamala Harris, reportedly sounding off in a statement to Jamaica Global Online about his daughter’s interview on the New York Breakfast Club radio show earlier this week.
