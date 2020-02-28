Key Words: Kudlow, urging stock buying, says the coronavirus threat to the U.S. is low

Top White House economist Larry Kudlow on Friday said investors should think about getting back into the stock market as the Dow Jones Industrial Average was on track to its worst weekly loss since 2008 over fears the COVID-19 epidemic may impact the global economy.
