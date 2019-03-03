Key Words: Lady Gaga to Oscars watchers certain she and Bradley Cooper are an item: ‘Fooled you’

Steamy duet at Academy Awards ceremony sets off a week, at least, of speculation over whether the singer/actor and actor/director are romantically involved. Says the artist formerly known as Stefani Germanotta: “I’m an artist, and I guess we did a good job.”
