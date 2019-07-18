Key Words: Legendary sci-fi author says suggestion he invented bitcoin ‘flattering’ but untrue

After a magazine article half-jokingly suggested he could be the mystery man behind the invention of bitcoin, speculative-fiction author Neal Stephenson says he doesn’t have the know-how to be “Satoshi Nakamoto.” But he does have some interesting things to say about cryptocurrencies and the blockchain.
