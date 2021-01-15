Key Words: ‘Lifeline to workers’: Why Biden’s call for a $1.9 billion COVID-19 rescue package has NOT come a moment too soon

President-elect Biden said he will call for $1,400 stimulus checks and more vaccine funds in a new coronavirus economic relief plan when he takes office this month.
