Key Words: Longtime Elon Musk critic has a strong message for investors looking to bet against Tesla

Carson Block, the short-seller behind Muddy Waters Capital, talked with Bloomberg’s Tracy Alloway and Joe Weisenthal about the iffy prospects of taking a short position on Tesla in the face of the stock’s torrid rally.
