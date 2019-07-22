Key Words: Louisiana police officer fired for saying Ocasio-Cortez ‘needs a round’

Charlie Rispoli, a 14-year veteran of the Gretna Police Department in Louisiana, was fired Monday for his Facebook post.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Moneyist: I earn $15 an hour and will inherit $150,000 — how do I secure my financial future? - July 22, 2019
- The Moneyist: I’m a full-time caregiver for my father — don’t I deserve more money than my siblings? - July 22, 2019
- Health Exchange: Two common health issues in young adulthood can increase your risk of heart failure by up to 37% - July 22, 2019