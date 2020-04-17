The billionaire hedge-fund manager Paul Singer says that America could be facing the deepest recession since the Great Depression.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Slow Chinese economy casts doubt on speed of U.S. recovery, analysts say - April 17, 2020
- 26 safe dividend plays for income investors to buy now - April 17, 2020
- Key Words: Man who warned of the coronavirus crisis months ago says ‘gut’ tells him ‘a 50% or deeper decline,’ in stock market from the February top likely - April 17, 2020