“Where else are you going to put your money?” the Dallas Mavericks owner asked, adding that low interest rates are like universal basic income, but for rich people.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Key Words: Alphabet CEO Pichai is betting on outside investors to help power ‘other bets’ - January 22, 2020
- Market Snapshot: Stocks up but off highs with China virus seen contained - January 22, 2020
- Key Words: Mark Cuban: Where the ‘frothy’ market goes from here depends on one thing - January 22, 2020