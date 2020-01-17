CNN reporter Manu Raju asked Sen. Martha McSally a question and she wasn’t having it.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The No. 1 ‘happiest country’ in the world also has one of the highest suicide rates — economists have a theory why - January 17, 2020
- Key Words: Martha McSally blasts CNN reporter Manu Raju as a ‘liberal’ hack for ‘simply doing his job’ - January 17, 2020
- Pace of new-home construction skyrockets in December to a 13-year high, but significant headwinds remain - January 17, 2020