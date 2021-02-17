Key Words: Martin Scorsese laments the rise of ‘content’ and streaming’s lack of curation

Oscar-winning director Martin Scorsese took a shot at streaming services Tuesday for devaluing cinema to mere “content,” and said algorithms are ruining discovery.
