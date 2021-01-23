Key Words: McConnell tea-leaf reading continues as Trump’s second impeachment is slotted into Senate calendar

Former Rep. Charlie Dent estimates that 150 House Republicans supported the article of impeachment charging Trump with inciting insurrection, though only 10 voted that way.
