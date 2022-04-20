Key Words: Michigan state Sen. Mallory McMorrow blasts GOP ‘groomer’ comments as ‘hollow, hateful scheme’

The Democratic state senator called out Republican Sen. Lana Theis’s suggestion that she supports sexualizing children in a viral Senate floor speech
