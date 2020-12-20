Key Words: Mitt Romney: President Trump’s push to overturn the election is ‘really sad’ and ’embarrassing’

Utah Republican Mitt Romney told CNN on Sunday Trump should be celebrating his accomplishments instead of pushing to overturn the election.
