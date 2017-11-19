Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said Sunday he had no idea that photos of him and his wife holding a sheet of dollar bills would go viral, and said he was flattered that some critics thought it made him look like a Bond villain.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The New York Post: Russell Simmons accused of sexual assault while Brett Ratner watched - November 19, 2017
- The Wall Street Journal: Merkel’s future in doubt as German coalition negotiations break down - November 19, 2017
- Key Words: Mnuchin says he’s flattered to be compared to a Bond villain - November 19, 2017