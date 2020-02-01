Trump’s impeachment trial expected to end Friday after key Republican Sen. Lamar Alexander opposed hearing witnesses
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Key Words: Monica Lewinsky on Trump impeachment witnesses: ‘gee … I had to give that videoed witness testimony…’ - January 31, 2020
- The Moneyist: ‘He owed a lot of back taxes.’ My ex-husband forgot to split a $100,000 investment account — then he died. Can his estate come after me for the money? - January 31, 2020
- UK formally leaves the European Union three years after Brexit referendum - January 31, 2020