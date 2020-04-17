Key Words: New York Gov. Cuomo hits back at Trump after president posts critical tweets during Cuomo’s coronavirus briefing

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo lashed back at a tweet sent by President Donald Trump during his daily press briefing Friday, criticizing the governor for complaining about the lack of federal funds for testing for COVID-19 and for states facing the challenge of reopening for business after weeks on lockdown.
