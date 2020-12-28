Rare front-page editorial encourages Trump, whom the tabloid endorsed in November, to ‘stop the insanity’ and quit contesting Joe Biden’s victory in the presidential election.
- What’s Worth Streaming: What’s worth streaming in January 2021: ‘WandaVision,’ ‘Cobra Kai,’ ‘Dickinson’ and more - December 28, 2020
- Capitol Report: Trump plans to campaign next week in Georgia county with low early voter turnout - December 28, 2020
- Key Words: New York Post editorial board is off the Trump train - December 28, 2020