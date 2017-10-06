Key Words: Nobel Peace Prize winner to Trump and North Korea’s Kim: Nukes are illegal — and nuclear threats are, too

Beatrice Fihn, executive director of Nobel Peace Prize-winning International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons, says the U.S. and North Korean leaders are out of bounds with their nuclear war of words.
