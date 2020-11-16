In his first TV interview since the election, Obama said the nation remains “deeply divided” and that it was “disappointing” that few Republican lawmakers have challenged President Donald Trump’s unsubstantiated claims that he lost the election due to fraud.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Key Words: Obama: It’s ‘hard for our democracy to function’ with such deep divisions - November 15, 2020
- The Wall Street Journal: Simon Property, Taubman agree to price cut in reverse merger - November 15, 2020
- U.S. sees 1 million new coronavirus cases in the past 6 days - November 15, 2020