CNBC’s Jim Cramer says is a sentiment shift for oil stocks is not fleeting. He compares the situation to the upending of consumer habits and regulations that changed the tobacco companies forever.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Key Words: Oil stocks are the new tobacco, in ‘death knell phase,’ says Jim Cramer - February 1, 2020
- Market Extra: Bernie Sanders’ surge in the polls could hit the S&P 500 with Iowa Caucus vote due this week, analysts warn - February 1, 2020
- Economic Preview: Coronavirus spreads damage to Wall Street. Could the U.S. economy be next? - February 1, 2020