Key Words: Once hailed as ‘America’s richest man,’ he’s now raising cash by selling his jet, 257-foot yacht and loads of art

Ron Perelman is selling his private jet, his 257-foot yacht and hundreds of millions of dollars worth of art, according to a statement quoted by Bloomberg News. He’s also dumped his stake in Humvee-market AM General, sold a flavorings company and hired bankers to help him find buyers for positions he holds in other companies.
