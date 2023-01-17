At Davos, Palantir chief executive Alex Karp said the software company expects to expand while still preparing for political and economic upheaval.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : National Instruments confirms Emerson buyout bid, will wait to hear from other potential buyers - January 17, 2023
- The Wall Street Journal: Russia’s global energy leverage is lessening as full-scale war in Ukraine nears 1-year mark - January 17, 2023
- Asia Markets: Japanese shares rise as Hang Seng falls - January 17, 2023