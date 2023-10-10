U.S. stocks will likely stage a 12% retreat before a recession that’s likely coming soon, says famed investor Paul Tudor Jones
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Market Extra: 1970s-style stagflation may be at risk of repeating itself, Deutsche Bank warns - October 10, 2023
- Key Words: Paul Tudor Jones issues a warning to markets: this is the ‘most challenging geopolitical environment that I’ve ever seen’ - October 10, 2023
- : Birkenstock prices IPO at $46 a share: reports - October 10, 2023