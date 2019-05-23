Democratic presidential hopeful and Afghanistan War veteran Pete Buttigieg had some strong opinions when asked by the Washington Post whether President Trump should have served in the Vietnam War.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Buy This, Not That: The savviest travel pros take these items on vacation — but you probably don’t - May 23, 2019
- Economic Report: New-home sales slump 7% in April after reaching the best level of the cycle - May 23, 2019
- Key Words: Pete Buttigieg blasts President Trump over bone spurs diagnosis - May 23, 2019