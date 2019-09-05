the Democratic presidential hopeful talked with CNN on Thursday about President Trump’s using a doctored week-old image to justify his claim that Alabama was potentially in the path of Hurricane Dorian.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Market Extra: Investors turn to credit default swaps amid fears of liquidity freeze in next market crisis - September 5, 2019
- Key Words: Pete Buttigieg says he feels pity for President Trump over ‘national embarrassment’ of Alabama claim - September 5, 2019
- Stock market bulls’ stampede could slow if the U.S. and China reach a trade deal - September 5, 2019