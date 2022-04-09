Key Words: Peter Thiel calls Warren Buffett a top ‘enemy’ of bitcoin and part of a ‘finance gerontocracy’

Billionaire entrepreneur Peter Thiel calls Warren Buffett a top “enemy” of bitcoin and part of a “finance gerontocracy” that has held back the development of the crypto.
