Billionaire entrepreneur Peter Thiel calls Warren Buffett a top “enemy” of bitcoin and part of a “finance gerontocracy” that has held back the development of the crypto.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Key Words: Peter Thiel calls Warren Buffett, Jamie Dimon, and Larry Fink a ‘finance gerontocracy’ and ‘enemies of bitcoin’ - April 7, 2022
- Biogen shares lower as Medicare finalizes Alzheimer’s-drug restrictions - April 7, 2022
- The Wall Street Journal: Amazon plans to appeal warehouse union victory in New York - April 7, 2022