The chief executive of Phizer Inc. said Sunday that the pharmaceutical giant should know if its experimental COVID-19 vaccine works by the end of October — and if approved, it could be distributed in the U.S. by the end of the year.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Key Words: Pfizer CEO: Coronavirus vaccine could be distributed in U.S. by end of year - September 13, 2020
- NewsWatch: Fauci tells Americans to ‘hunker down’ this fall and winter: ‘It’s not going to be easy’ - September 13, 2020
- Apple product-launch event features one big unknown - September 13, 2020