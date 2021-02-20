Trump, Cruz and other politicians have routinely pitted Pittsburgh against Paris on climate change and jobs, but mayors Peduto and Hidalgo write about cooperation and a green opportunity for major cities post-COVID.
- Key Words: ‘Pittsburgh can’t win the day without Paris, or vice versa’ — these mayors are allies not foes on climate change - February 20, 2021
- The Ratings Game: Walmart to invest nearly $14 billion in automation and other business areas in fiscal 2022 - February 20, 2021
- TaxWatch: Tax refunds will take longer this year — but think twice before taking an advance on yours - February 20, 2021