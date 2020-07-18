Rep. Karen Bass, a potential running mate for presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, criticizes what she describes as the Trump administration’s “rush to open up the economy” following coronavirus lockdowns.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Economic Preview: Get used to an up and down recovery: Economy sags as coronavirus cases surge - July 18, 2020
- Key Words: Potential Biden running mate Bass says Trump administration is quietly ‘adopting a strategy of herd immunity’ for COVID-19 - July 18, 2020
- Personal Finance Daily: The perils of waiting 10 days or more to get a COVID-19 test result, and consumer complaints to the CFPB are skyrocketing as the coronavirus outbreak continues - July 17, 2020