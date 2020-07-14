Key Words: President Trump says George Floyd’s death was ‘terrible’ but says ‘more white people,’ die at hands of police than Blacks in U.S.

President Donald Trump during a CBS interview espoused the view that white people in the U.S. are killed by law enforcement more often than Blacks — a statement that is likely to be seen as racially insensitive in the wake of the killing of George Floyd in May.
