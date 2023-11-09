Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie had a message for Warren Buffett and anyone else considered ultra-wealthy: You’re wrong to claim Social Security benefits.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- : Haley, Christie open to raising Social Security retirement age - November 8, 2023
- Key Words: ‘Rich people should not be collecting Social Security,’ Chris Christie says at GOP debate - November 8, 2023
- : DeSantis promises to ‘rein in’ the Fed to fight inflation, as Scott says he’d bring back Keystone XL pipeline - November 8, 2023