Key Words: Rick Scott’s 11-step ‘My Plan to Rescue America’ plan: Tax everyone, finish the border wall and name it after Trump

The GOP Senate campaign chair has released his own agenda for the Republican Party, which is drawing a lot of chatter on a busy news day
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Ukraine, inflation and wild stock swings: The state of markets ahead of SOTU - February 26, 2022
- Chelsea owner Abramovich hands over club ‘stewardship’ amid Russia-Ukraine fight - February 26, 2022
- : ‘Want to stop making Putin rich… renewables is the answer’: Does the Russia-Ukraine crisis speed up or slow Europe’s green energy push? - February 26, 2022