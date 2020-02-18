Speaking on CNBC on Tuesday, the outspoken billionaire Cooperman says that he views the infectious disease, known as COVID-19, as a short-lived problem.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Key Words: Sanders ‘a bigger threat’ to the stock market and economy than coronavirus, Wall Street billionaire Cooperman says - February 18, 2020
- Key Words: HBO’s John Oliver on universal health care: Americans hate when Brits try to fix them — but I’m doing it anyway - February 18, 2020
- NMC says it remains ‘disappointed’ in Shetty’s ownership disclosure - February 18, 2020