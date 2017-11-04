Key Words: Saudi oil minister Khalid al-Falih says ‘significant work’ needed on global oil glut

There is a lot of oil sloshing around the globe, and more work needs to be done to tackle it, said Saudi Arabia’s influential oil minister on Saturday.
