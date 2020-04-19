Key Words: ‘Selfish!’ North Korea calls out President Trump for saying he received a ‘nice note’ from Kim Jong un

President Trump said during Saturday’s White House press briefing that he “received a nice note” from North Korean leader Kim Jong un and that their relationship is “doing fine.” North Korea responded to the “ungrounded” story.
