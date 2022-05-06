Key Words: Sen. Elizabeth Warren questions Fidelity’s ‘risky and speculative’ plan to offer bitcoin in 401(k)s

Warren and Sen. Tina Smith press Fidelity for details on how consumers’ retirement accounts will be protected from theft, fraud and bitcoin’s wild price swings.
