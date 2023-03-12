‘Interest rates go up and they go down,’ the California Democrat said. ‘You can’t bet on them staying low forever.’
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- Key Words: Silicon Valley Bank crash: Rep. Katie Porter blames rising interest rates, and raises oversight questions - March 12, 2023
- SVB collapse means more stock-market volatility: What investors need to know - March 12, 2023
- Market Extra: SVB collapse means more stock-market volatility: What investors need to know - March 12, 2023